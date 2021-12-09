Left Menu

New York attorney general seeks Trump's deposition amid probe -Washington Post

Representatives for James' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report. James, investigating the former Republican president's business activities, is looking at whether widespread fraud "permeated the Trump Organization," the Post reported citing an unidentified source.

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 20:44 IST
New York's attorney general is seeking former U.S. President Donald Trump's deposition as part of the state's civil fraud investigation into his business and its practices, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

Letitia James is seeking his testimony on Jan. 7, the Post reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Representatives for James' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

James, investigating the former Republican president's business activities, is looking at whether widespread fraud "permeated the Trump Organization," the Post reported citing an unidentified source. James, along with Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, are jointly investigating the Trump Organization's business practices. Earlier this, year authorities indicted the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg.

Trump, who has not personally been accused of any crimes or wrongdoing, has called the charges politically motivated. Representatives for Trump and his company could not be immediately reached for comment on the report.

