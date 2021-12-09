3 CPI(M) Tripura leaders get 2 years-imprisonment for harassing judge

A court in South Tripura district on Thursday sentenced three CPI(M) leaders including the secretary of the party's Belonia sub-divisional committee for harassing a District and Sessions Judge.

While pronouncing the judgement, Judicial Magistrate (First Class), Belonia, Mitra Das also slapped a fine of Rs 5000 each on the three CPI(M) leaders.

A group of CPI(M) cadres led by Tapas Dutta, Trilukesh Sinha and Babul Debnath stormed into the court of District and Sessions Judge Rohidas Paul on September 2, 2015 and harassed him in presence of lawyers for conducting court on the day of bandh. They also hurled abusive words at the judge.

Taking a serious note of the incident, the then Chief Justice of Tripura High Court Deepak Gupta had asked the police to register specific FIR against the law violators. Accordingly, an FIR was lodged at Belonia police station under section 447 (criminal trespass) and 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of IPC and police carried out investigation into the case. After completion of the investigation, the police had submitted a charge sheet against the trio before the local court. The Chief Judicial Magistrate, Belonia granted the three leaders bail as the sentence was less than three years. They have to appeal before a higher court against the sentence within three days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)