Mortal remains of Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife, some others brought to Delhi

The bodies of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and Brig LS Lidder and 10 others killed in the tragic helicopter crash near Coonoor were brought to the national capital on Thursday.

An Indian Air Force C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft carrying the bodies from the Sulur airbase touched down at the Palam technical airport at around 7:35 pm.

Heart-wrenching scenes were seen at the Palam airport as 13 caskets were placed inside a hangar in presence of their family members.

Only three of the 13 bodies have been identified so far -- Gen Rawat and his wife, Madhulika Rawat, and Brigadier LS Lidder. Army officials said the bodies of those identified will be released to families for last rites. The other bodies will be kept at the mortuary at the Army Base Hospital till they are identified.

The bodies of Gen Rawat and his wife will be kept at their 3 Kamaraj Marg residence for the general public to pay their final respects and the general public will be allowed to pay homage from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

The slot between 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm will be kept for military personnel to pay their respects to the outstanding commander and his wife.

The final journey of Gen Rawat from his residence to the Brar Square crematorium is scheduled to start at around 2 pm. The funeral is scheduled at 4 pm. Brigadier Lidder's funeral would be held at 9 am.

Besides Gen Rawat, his wife and Brig Lidder, 10 armed forces personnel were killed in the Wednesday Mi-17V5 helicopter crash which is one of the biggest air accidents in India in decades involving senior military officers. The other personnel killed in the accident are Lt Col Harjinder Singh, Wing Commander PS Chauhan, Squadron Leader K Singh, JWO Das, JWO Pradeep A, Havildar Satpal, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar and Lance Naik Sai Teja. The lone survivor, Group Captain Varun Singh, is currently undergoing treatment at a military hospital in Bengaluru.

