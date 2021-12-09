France's Macron says migration crises show need to strength EU external borders
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-12-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 21:03 IST
President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday France would use its rotating presidency of the European Council to strengthen Europe's ability to control its external borders.
Macron said the migrant crisis on the European Union's eastern flank showed the need for action.
