Left Menu

One person dies, 12 injured in fire at Tunisian Ennahda party HQ

Two senior party officials were also among the injured in the blaze at the building in the capital, Tunis, according to Ennahda members and witnesses. One was Ali Larayedh, a former prime minister who was injured when he jumped to safety from a second-floor window. However some other members said the blaze started when a man set himself on fire, without giving details of his identity.

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 21:12 IST
One person dies, 12 injured in fire at Tunisian Ennahda party HQ

One person was killed and 12 were injured in a fire at the headquarters of Tunisia's Ennahda party on Thursday, the country's civil protection agency said.

Ennahda said one of its members was killed in the fire but did not give details. Two senior party officials were also among the injured in the blaze at the building in the capital, Tunis, according to Ennahda members and witnesses.

One was Ali Larayedh, a former prime minister who was injured when he jumped to safety from a second-floor window. Another was AbdelKarim Harouni, they said. There was no official reason yet for what caused the fire.

One party member told Reuters it resulted from a short-circuit in the main meetings hall. However some other members said the blaze started when a man set himself on fire, without giving details of his identity. The Arab Spring - a wave of protests calling for more democracy across the Arab world - was famously sparked in Tunisia 11 years ago when a street vendor set himself on fire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions

Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions...

 United States
3
Karnataka Higher Education Council to sign MoU with NSE Academy

Karnataka Higher Education Council to sign MoU with NSE Academy

 India
4
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021