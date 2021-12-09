Left Menu

Three die in road accident in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-12-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 21:15 IST
Three die in road accident in Telangana
Hyderabad, Dec 9 (PTI): Three persons, including two women, died and three others were injured when the autorickshaw they were travelling in was involved in a collision with a car in Mahabubnagar district on Thursday, police said.

The incident happened at around 6.30 pm, they said adding six persons were travelling in the three-wheeler. The auto-driver and two women working in the office of Mandal parishad development officer (MPDO) died while three others who were injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, a police official said.

