Chhattisgarh Cong MLA's husband booked for threatening sand truck driver

The husband of a Congress MLA was booked in Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh for allegedly threatening and abusing the driver of a mini truck that was carrying sand, police said on Thursday.

A case was registered in Chhuriya police station on Wednesday against Chandu Sahu, husband of Khujji MLA Chhanni Sahu, on the complaint of driver Beersingh Uikey, an official said.

''The alleged incident happened on December 4 when Uikey was heading to Chhuriya from Job village in the sand-laden mini truck. As per his complaint, when he stopped at a place due to the vehicle's fuel getting exhausted, Sahu, who was passing by, threatened and abused him claiming he was indulging in illegal sand mining,'' the official said.

The driver is in possession of a royalty permit for mineral transportation, he added.

''Sahu was booked under sections 294 (obscene acts) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC as well as provisions of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act,'' the official informed.

Sahu refuted the allegations and said the case was filed by the driver on the behest of the sand mafia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)