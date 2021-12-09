Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-12-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 21:23 IST
Chopper crash: K'taka Guv, CM visit hospital, inquire about Group Captain Varun Singh's health
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday visited IAF Group Captain Varun Singh, at the Air Force's Command Hospital here, and inquired about his health.

Singh is the lone survivor in the IAF helicopter crash that killed Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others.

The Governor and the CM visited Command Hospital here and inquired about Singh's health, the CMO statement said.

Initially admitted to a hospital at Wellington in the Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu, Singh was shifted to Bengaluru on Thursday evening, for higher treatment.

He was air-lifted to Bengaluru from Coimbatore for higher treatment at the Command Hospital here, official sources said.

Singh was undergoing treatment at the Military Hospital in Wellington for 80 per cent burns and his condition was said to be ''critical but stable,'' they said.

