Left Menu

Germany remains committed to NATO's firm stance on Russia, Baerbock says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 09-12-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 21:27 IST
Germany remains committed to NATO's firm stance on Russia, Baerbock says
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Germany's new government will stay committed to NATO and its firm stance on Russia in the Ukraine crisis, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Thursday during her first visit to the military alliance's headquarters in Brussels.

"NATO remains an indispensable pillar of security in Europe," she told reporters after meeting NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

"Last week in Riga, NATO sent a very clear message (to Russia), and I want to underline very firmly the new (German) government fully maintains this commitment," Baerbock said, adding the latest tensions showed the necessity to revive the NATO-Russia Council, once installed to facilitate talks between East and West.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions

Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions...

 United States
3
Karnataka Higher Education Council to sign MoU with NSE Academy

Karnataka Higher Education Council to sign MoU with NSE Academy

 India
4
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021