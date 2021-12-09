Germany remains committed to NATO's firm stance on Russia, Baerbock says
Germany's new government will stay committed to NATO and its firm stance on Russia in the Ukraine crisis, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Thursday during her first visit to the military alliance's headquarters in Brussels.
"NATO remains an indispensable pillar of security in Europe," she told reporters after meeting NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.
"Last week in Riga, NATO sent a very clear message (to Russia), and I want to underline very firmly the new (German) government fully maintains this commitment," Baerbock said, adding the latest tensions showed the necessity to revive the NATO-Russia Council, once installed to facilitate talks between East and West.
