Winter Session: Lok Sabha adjourned till Friday

Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 11 am on Friday after the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and the Delhi Police Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021, were passed in the Lower House aiming at extending the tenure of CBI and ED directors for up to 5 years. Union minister Jitendra Singh said that the extension of tenure of CBI, ED directors would be done by following the same procedure as the selection of the chiefs.

Earlier in the day, the Lower House of the Parliament condoled the demise of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others who lost their lives in the IAF chopper crash. Lok Sabha observed a two-minute silence on the demise of those who lost their lives in the military chopper crash.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in his opening remarks during the proceedings of the Lower House said that General Rawat was on a scheduled visit to Defence Services Staff College in Wellington."Indian Air Force (IAF) has ordered a tri-service inquiry into the military chopper crash. The investigation will be led by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh.

Singh also said that the last rites of General Rawat will be performed with full military honours. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also condoled the demise of those who died in the crash.

General Rawat was appointed as India's first Chief of Defense Staff on December 31, 2019. He previously served as Chief of the Army Staff from January 2017 to December 2019. He was commissioned into the Indian Army in December 1978. (ANI)

