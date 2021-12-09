NIA conducts searches in Punjab in connection with narcotics, arms smuggling from Pakistan

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out searches at four locations of accused and suspects in Punjab's Ferozepur in connection with a case of smuggling of narcotic substances, arms and ammunition from Pakistan, an official said.

The case was registered in August in Ferozepur, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

The NIA re-registered the case last month.

During the searches, incriminating documents and digital devices were seized, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation in the case is continuing.

