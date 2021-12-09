Italy's Draghi will meet Germany's Scholz in coming days - statement
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will meet the new German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, in the coming days, a government statement said following a phone conversation between the two leaders.
"Prime Minister Draghi congratulated Chancellor Scholz for the start of his mandate," the statement said.
