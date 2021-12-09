WB Cabinet approves proposal to set up bicycle factory in state for 'Sabooj Sathi' scheme

The West Bengal Cabinet on Thursday approved the proposal of setting up a bicycle manufacturing unit in the state for its 'Sabooj Sathi' scheme, a top source in the government said.

Under the 'Sabooj Sathi' scheme, the state government gives bicycles to students studying in Classes 9 to 12, in government and government-aided schools and Madrasahs.

The process of inviting tenders from companies interested in building a bicycle factory is underway, he said, adding that the proposal was approved by the cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Several organisations have already submitted proposals for the proposed bicycle factory in the state, he said, adding that ''the CM has directed to consider all the proposals already submitted''.

Around one million bicycles are purchased every year for students of Class 9 to 12 under the scheme and the government has to bear an expenditure of an approximate cost of Rs 340 crore for the purpose, he added.

''If a bicycle factory is set up in the state, then on one hand the import cost will be less and on the other hand, there will be huge employment opportunities. That is why the government has taken up this initiative,'' he said. The Cabinet also approved a proposal to fill up 438 vacancies in the panchayat and rural development departments and create several new posts in the home and hill affairs department. The CM also directed the ministers present at the meeting to maintain 'peace and order in their respective areas during the upcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)