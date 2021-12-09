Left Menu

WB Cabinet approves proposal to set up bicycle factory in state for 'Sabooj Sathi' scheme

That is why the government has taken up this initiative, he said. The Cabinet also approved a proposal to fill up 438 vacancies in the panchayat and rural development departments and create several new posts in the home and hill affairs department.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-12-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 21:48 IST
WB Cabinet approves proposal to set up bicycle factory in state for 'Sabooj Sathi' scheme
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal Cabinet on Thursday approved the proposal of setting up a bicycle manufacturing unit in the state for its 'Sabooj Sathi' scheme, a top source in the government said.

Under the 'Sabooj Sathi' scheme, the state government gives bicycles to students studying in Classes 9 to 12, in government and government-aided schools and Madrasahs.

The process of inviting tenders from companies interested in building a bicycle factory is underway, he said, adding that the proposal was approved by the cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Several organisations have already submitted proposals for the proposed bicycle factory in the state, he said, adding that ''the CM has directed to consider all the proposals already submitted''.

Around one million bicycles are purchased every year for students of Class 9 to 12 under the scheme and the government has to bear an expenditure of an approximate cost of Rs 340 crore for the purpose, he added.

''If a bicycle factory is set up in the state, then on one hand the import cost will be less and on the other hand, there will be huge employment opportunities. That is why the government has taken up this initiative,'' he said. The Cabinet also approved a proposal to fill up 438 vacancies in the panchayat and rural development departments and create several new posts in the home and hill affairs department. The CM also directed the ministers present at the meeting to maintain 'peace and order in their respective areas during the upcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions

Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions...

 United States
3
Karnataka Higher Education Council to sign MoU with NSE Academy

Karnataka Higher Education Council to sign MoU with NSE Academy

 India
4
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021