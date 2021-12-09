HIGHLIGHTS AT 10 PM

These are the top stories at 10 pm: NATION DEL80 LDALL CRASH Black box recovered from chopper crash site in TN, Rajnath announces tri-services probe headed by Air Marshal, PM pays homage to victims in Delhi Coonoor/New Delhi: Investigators on Thursday recovered the black box of the military helicopter that crashed in a hilly terrain near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu killing Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and 12 others, hoping to get vital clues on the possible cause of the disaster that will be probed by a high level tri-services inquiry.

DEL61 CRASH-SURVIVOR-LD TREATMENT Sole survivor of IAF chopper crash, Grp Capt Varun Singh moved to Bengaluru New Delhi: Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the chopper crash near Coonoor, was on Thursday shifted to a military hospital in Bengaluru from Wellington in Tamil Nadu, officials said.

DEL69 CRASH-VACANCY-LD NEW CDS Govt set to start process to appoint next CDS soon; Gen Naravane frontrunner New Delhi: The government is set to begin the process soon to appoint the next Chief of Defence Staff with Army Chief Gen M M Naravane emerging as the front-runner for the top post that fell vacant following the demise of Gen Bipin Rawat in a tragic helicopter crash. By Manash Pratim Bhuyan DEL76 2NDLD FARMERS Farmer unions suspend agitation, protesters to head home from Dec 11 New Delhi: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Thursday announced the suspension of its over a year-long agitation after they received a formal letter from the central government accepting their key pending demands including withdrawal of police cases against the protesters and on MSP. DEL56 AVI-LD INTL-FLIGHTS Scheduled international passenger flights to remain suspended till Jan 31 New Delhi: India will keep scheduled international passenger flights suspended till January 31 next year, aviation regulator DGCA said on Thursday.

DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES India records 9,419 fresh Covid infections, active cases increase to 94,742 New Delhi: With 9,419 more people testing positive for Covid in a day, India's infection tally rose to 3,46,66,241, while the active cases increased to 94,742, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Thursday.

DEL41 OPPOSITION-LD PROTEST Oppn suspends dharna for day, condemns govt for not allowing them to pay tribute to Gen Rawat in RS New Delhi: Opposition parties on Thursday suspended for a day their dharna at Mahatma Gandhi statue inside Parliament complex against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs in view of the death of Chief of Defence staff Gen Bipin Rawat and 12 others in a chopper crash.

DEL68 SONIA-LD BIRTHDAY Leaders across political spectrum wish Cong president Sonia Gandhi on her birthday New Delhi: Leaders from across the political spectrum wished Congress president Sonia Gandhi on her birthday as she turned 75 years on Thursday.

PAR25 RS-LD SPACE Two unmanned missions in 2022 before human spaceflight: Govt New Delhi: India will launch two unmanned missions next year before the human spaceflight programme 'Gaganyaan', which is planned for 2022-end, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

PAR24 LS-CBI-ED-LD BILLS Oppn slams govt's move to extend CBI, ED directors' tenures., BJP says bills aimed at fighting graft New Delhi: The Opposition and the BJP sparred on Thursday over the government's move to extend the tenures of the directors of CBI and the ED up to a maximum of five years, with the Opposition alleging that it would completely undermine the autonomy of these institutions, and the ruling party defending the step as being necessary to fight large scale corruption.

CAL15 NL-FIRING-ASSEMBLY-AFSPA Nagaland govt to hold special Assembly session against AFSPA Kohima: In the aftermath of the killing of 14 civilians by security forces in Mon district, the Nagaland government on Thursday decided to hold a special session of the Assembly to discuss and pass a resolution for repealing the AFSPA, a government spokesperson said.

LEGAL BOM6 MH-BHARADWAJ-LD RELEASE Elgar Parishad case: Accused Sudha Bharadwaj released from jail after 3 yrs Mumbai: Activist Sudha Bharadwaj, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, was on Thursday released from a prison here on bail, after spending over three years in jail.

LGD18 GOGOI-SEXUAL HARASSMENT ALLEGATION Sexual harassment allegation was attempt to jeopardise functioning of CJI: Gogoi New Delhi: Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi in his autobiography said that the sexual harassment allegations against him was an attempt to “jeopardise” the functioning of the CJI by certain known quarters and the hearing before the Supreme Court concerning it was “extremely short” and was in fact “no hearing at all”.

FOREIGN FGN50 US-BIDEN-DEMOCRACY-2NDLD SUMMIT US President Biden says protecting democracy is ''challenge of our time'' Washington: Asserting that protecting democratic norms and values is the challenge of the current times, US President Joe Biden, in a virtual address to world leaders on Thursday, announced an ambitious Presidential Initiative for Democratic Renewal, under which his administration is planning to provide up to USD 424.4 million on a global democratic renewal strategy. By Lalit K Jha. PTI HDA

