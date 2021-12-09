Left Menu

Mumbai: Man dupes businessmen of Rs 35 lakh with GST promise, splurges in bars, on lotteries

A man was held for allegedly duping businessmen to the tune of Rs 35 lakh on the pretext of paying their GST amounts and then spending the money in dance bars and buying lottery tickets, Mumbai police said on Thursday.A Vanrai police station official identified the accused as 28-year-old Mayur Sawant, an employee with a chartered accountancy CA firm.He used to contact businessmen saying he would process their GST payments between 2017 and 2019.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 22:11 IST
Mumbai: Man dupes businessmen of Rs 35 lakh with GST promise, splurges in bars, on lotteries
  • Country:
  • India

A man was held for allegedly duping businessmen to the tune of Rs 35 lakh on the pretext of paying their GST amounts and then spending the money in dance bars and buying lottery tickets, Mumbai police said on Thursday.

A Vanrai police station official identified the accused as 28-year-old Mayur Sawant, an employee with a chartered accountancy (CA) firm.

''He used to contact businessmen saying he would process their GST payments between 2017 and 2019. He accumulated Rs 35 lakh this way but spent them in dance bars and buying lottery tickets. Sawant was held from his Kandivali residence and was charged under IPC sections for cheating and other offences,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions

Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions...

 United States
3
Karnataka Higher Education Council to sign MoU with NSE Academy

Karnataka Higher Education Council to sign MoU with NSE Academy

 India
4
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021