Mumbai: Man dupes businessmen of Rs 35 lakh with GST promise, splurges in bars, on lotteries

A man was held for allegedly duping businessmen to the tune of Rs 35 lakh on the pretext of paying their GST amounts and then spending the money in dance bars and buying lottery tickets, Mumbai police said on Thursday.

A Vanrai police station official identified the accused as 28-year-old Mayur Sawant, an employee with a chartered accountancy (CA) firm.

''He used to contact businessmen saying he would process their GST payments between 2017 and 2019. He accumulated Rs 35 lakh this way but spent them in dance bars and buying lottery tickets. Sawant was held from his Kandivali residence and was charged under IPC sections for cheating and other offences,'' he said.

