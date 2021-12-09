Left Menu

IIS officer Anurag Vajpayee appointed OSD to Rajasthan CM

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-12-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 22:16 IST
IIS officer Anurag Vajpayee appointed OSD to Rajasthan CM
The Rajasthan government on Thursday appointed Indian Information Service (IIS) officer Anurag Vajpayee as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

A 2002-batch officer, Vajpayee has come on deputation from the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to the state government.

The Department of Personnel of the Rajasthan government issued the order of appointment on Thursday night.

