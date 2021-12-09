IIS officer Anurag Vajpayee appointed OSD to Rajasthan CM
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-12-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 22:16 IST
- Country:
- India
The Rajasthan government on Thursday appointed Indian Information Service (IIS) officer Anurag Vajpayee as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
A 2002-batch officer, Vajpayee has come on deputation from the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to the state government.
The Department of Personnel of the Rajasthan government issued the order of appointment on Thursday night.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Foreign national victim of domestic violence can file complaint in India, rules Rajasthan HC
Churu coldest place in Rajasthan at 6.5 deg C
Rajasthan minister says roads should be like "Katrina Kaif's cheeks"
Vishvendra Singh sworn in as Tourism Minister in Rajasthan government
Orange trader from Kolkata dies after truck runs over him in Rajasthan