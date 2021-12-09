Over 64,000 appeals pending in SC

A total of 64,229 appeals are pending with the Supreme Court as on December 6 this year, Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said these include 18,016 civil and 5,069 criminal appeals.

He said the Supreme Court has observed time and again, the need to maintain the limitation period while filing appeal or petitions. The number of appeals pending in the Supreme Court is according to the data retrieved from the Integrated Case Management Information System (ICMIS), Rijiju said.

''The government has for the purpose of monitoring of litigation of Union of India has created a web platform --Legal Information Management and Briefing System (LIMBS). The LIMBS platform is under continuous improvement and upgradation to meet requirements of effective monitoring of Union of India litigation, to avoid delay in cases,'' he said.

