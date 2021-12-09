France condemns attack that killed seven U.N. peacekeepers in Mali
France's Foreign Ministry on Thursday condemned an attack that killed seven United Nations peacekeepers and wounded several others in Mali on Wednesday, saying those responsible must be identified and held accountable.
Seven United Nations peacekeepers in central Mali were killed and three others seriously wounded by an improvised explosive device, the U.N. mission said on Twitter.
