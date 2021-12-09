Left Menu

Former Olympic champ Agnel in custody in rape investigation

Agnel won two gold medals at the 2012 London Olympics, in the 200-meter freestyle and the 4x100 free relay.

Two-time Olympic swimming champion Yannick Agnel of France was arrested Thursday as part of an investigation into the rape of an underage girl, according to French media reports.

Several news outlets, including L'Equipe sports daily, said the 29-year-old Agnel was placed in custody in Paris on Thursday morning.

The newspaper said the investigation was launched after a swimmer who trained with Agnel in the eastern city of Mulhouse from 2014-16 filed a lawsuit. L'Équipe said several swimmers, current and retired, have already been questioned as part of the investigation.

The Associated Press could not independently confirm the arrest with the Mulhouse prosecutor's office.

Agnel won two gold medals at the 2012 London Olympics, in the 200-meter freestyle and the 4x100 free relay. He retired in 2016.

