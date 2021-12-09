Couple killed, daughter injured after truck overturns on their car in Delhi

A man and his wife were killed, while their minor daughter was injured after a truck carrying gravel overturned on their car in R K Puram area here, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place on the Ring Road at around midnight.

After receiving information, police reached the spot and found that three people were stuck in the car.

A fire brigade team was called, but the heavy dumper couldn't be removed. Thereafter, a hydraulic crane was ordered to rescue the injured, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Gaurav Sharma said.

Manish Sharma and his wife Shipra were shifted to AIIMS, where they succumbed to injuries. Their six-year-old daughter was rescued safely, the DCP said.

The driver of the truck escaped from the spot after the accident. A case was registered and a police team was sent to apprehend the accused, Sharma said. According to Vivek Pathak, cousin of Manish Sharma, he was returning home after having dinner at his brother's house in Bhiwadi, Haryana. ''The accident occurred near Hyatt Hotel when the dumper overturned on the front side of the car. We’ve heard that both the husband and wife died on the spot and their daughter is fine. She was discharged from the hospital and is currently with her grandparents,'' Pathak said. Sharma was a senior legal adviser in a company, he said. ''A passerby took Sharma's phone and informed our friend Nitin about the accident. When we heard the news, we couldn't believe our ears,'' Pathak said, adding the couple had celebrated their marriage anniversary on Tuesday.

