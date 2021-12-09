Chopper crash: People from Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh's native city mourn his demise

Residents of Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu, the native city of Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, who died in the chopper crash on Wednesday, mourned his death. The Squadron Leader's cousin said that it is a huge setback for the family and the nation.

"It's a huge setback for us and the whole nation to lose such a capable officer. We'll never forget their sacrifice," he said. Adding to it, a villager said, "The entire village is mourning his death. He was a very honest, hard-working and committed officer."

"He and his family had always been at the forefront in helping others," he added. Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje also condoled Kuldeep Singh's demise.

In an official statement, Mishra said, "Governor Kalraj Mishra has condoled the martyrdom of Squadron Leader Kuldeep Rao, resident of Ghardana Khurd, Jhunjhunu, in a helicopter accident in Tamil Nadu." Taking to Twitter Raje said, "Deeply saddened to learn that Rajasthan too has lost a brave-heart in the helicopter crash that claimed the life of CDS Bipin Rawat and others. I salute the martyrdom of Squadron Leader Kuldeep Rao, a resident of Ghardana Khurd, Jhunjhunu."

The mortal remains of the Army personnel in caskets wrapped in the Indian tricolour have reached the Palam Airbase in Delhi evening from Tamil Nadu's Sulur today. However, the Indian Army said that the positive identification of only four mortal remains has been possible as of now including General Bipin Rawat, Madhulika Rawat, Brigadier LS Lidder and Lance Naik Vivek Kumar.

The mortal remains will be released to the next of kin, for final religious rites as desired by respective families. Those who died in the crash yesterday include CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh and nine other Armed Forces personnel including the Air Force helicopter crew.

Their names are Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, Junior Warrant Officer Rana Pratap Das, Junior Warrant Officer Arakkal Pradeep, Havildar Satpal Rai, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, Lance Naik B Sai Teja. (ANI)

