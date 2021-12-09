France's Macron: British gov't does not honour its word
Relations between France and Britain are strained over fishing, migration and security because the government in London does not do what it says it will, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.
Macron, speaking at a news conference, said Britain had pushed for the AUKUS security pact between Britain, Australia and the United States that prompted Australia to cancel a contract with France to buy submarines.
