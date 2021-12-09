New York Attorney General James suspends campaign for governor

New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose office is probing former U.S. President Donald Trump, has suspended her campaign for New York governor, just six weeks after announcing a run.

"I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general. There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job," James, whose office is also probing former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, said in a statement on Thursday.

