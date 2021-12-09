New York Attorney General James suspends campaign for governor
Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 22:42 IST
New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose office is probing former U.S. President Donald Trump, has suspended her campaign for New York governor, just six weeks after announcing a run.
"I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general. There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job," James, whose office is also probing former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, said in a statement on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Andrew Cuomo
- James
- Donald Trump
- Letitia James
- New York
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tennis-WTA's stance on Peng has made it human rights champion, says former U.S. official
U.S. Democrats ask Yellen to back $2 trillion IMF emergency funds for pandemic abroad
U.S. marshals other nations, challenges OPEC+ with release of oil reserves
Japan PM Kishida confirms release of some oil reserves in concert with U.S.
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares on edge as U.S. bond yields rise, oil volatile