Two booked for cheating woman on pretext of arranging her permanent settlement abroad

Two proprietors of a Punjab-based consultations company were booked by the crime branch of J-K Police for allegedly cheating a woman of over Rs 3 lakh on the pretext of arranging her permanent settlement in Canada, officials said on Thursday.

Crime Branch Jammu registered a criminal case of cheating under the relevant sections of law against suspects Reet Koura and Kulvir Singh Koura -- proprietors of HIRRA Consultations and Services Pvt Ltd -- for their involvement in defrauding the complainant of hard-earned money to the tune of Rs 3, 41,000 on the pretext of arranging her permanent settlement abroad (Canada) under SINP programme, they said.

A written complaint was lodged by Geeta Anand of Jammu with the crime branch, wherein it was alleged that she wanted to go abroad i.e. Saskatchewan, Canada, for permanent settlement under SINP programme for which she approached this company, the officials said.

The proprietors assured her that they would arrange her settlement by completing all formalities for which she paid Rs 3, 41,300 in various installments, they said.

After making the payment and completing the formalities, the complainant approached the service provider (consultancy) and enquired as to whether her case was processed for the Canadian embassy. The said company adopted delaying tactics on one pretext or other and duped her of her money, they added.

On receipt of the complaint, a preliminary verification was initiated and during the course of enquiry the allegations levelled were substantiated, the officials said.

The omissions and commissions on the part of the proprietors and others prima facie constitute offences punishable under the IPC, they said.

Accordingly, a formal case was registered in police station Crime Branch, Jammu for in-depth investigation, they added.

