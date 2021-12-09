France's Macron says he will talk to Putin next week
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-12-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 22:48 IST
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he plans to hold a virtual meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin next week to support efforts to de-escalate tensions around Ukraine.
Speaking at a news conference in Paris, Macron also said he would be meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy next week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Macron
- Ukraine
- Vladimir Putin
- Emmanuel Macron
- Ukrainian
- French
- Paris
- Russian
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
French health regulator to examine COVID vaccine for 5-11 year olds
French Health Minister Veran: COVID face masks to become compulsory again indoors
French Health Minister Veran: France has enough COVID vaccine supply
-French regulator: COVID vaccine boosters should be for all aged 18 and over
French health regulator to examine COVID vaccine for 5-11 year olds