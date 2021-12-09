Left Menu

Father-son kill woman kin, injure her two sons with axe in busy MP market; videos go viral

Girraj, who rushed out of the house to help his mother, was also attacked and left with severe injuries to the spine and head, an eye witness said.

PTI | Shivpuri | Updated: 09-12-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 22:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 48-year-old man along with his son killed his sister-in-law and injured her two sons with an axe and another sharp-edged weapon in a busy market area of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, videos of the gruesome incident going viral on social media soon after.

The incident took place in Bhoti, some 40 kilometres from the district headquarters, and the accused, identified as Raju Bhargava and his son Radhasharan (20), are on the run, an official said.

''Raju, along with his son Radhasharan, attacked his brother's wife Manjulata as well as her sons Vinay and Girraj with an axe and a sharp-edged weapon. They duo first attacked Vinay and Manjulata had come to the latter's rescue. She was killed, while Girraj is critical in the district hospital,'' said Boti area police station official Sanjay Mishra.

As per residents of the area, Raju was getting a concrete bench installed near Manjulata's home and this was opposed by Vinay, leading to an argument that ended in murder.

''While Vinay managed to flee with some wounds, Manjulata could not and was killed. Girraj, who rushed out of the house to help his mother, was also attacked and left with severe injuries to the spine and head,'' an eye witness said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

