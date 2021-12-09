140 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far: Health Ministry

India has administered over 140 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far, said a press release from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to the press release, more than 140 crore (1,40,01,00,230) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.

More than 19 crore (19,08,75,946) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. (ANI)

