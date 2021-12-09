Treasury's Yellen vows big push against corruption, new 'kleptocracy fund'
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Treasury Department must play a major role in combating corruption at home and abroad, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told President Joe Biden's democracy summit on Thursday, unveiling a new "kleptocracy fund" to reward tips on where corrupt foreign leaders hid their money in the United States.
She said the Treasury was working to crack down on money laundering and illicit finance from overseas, while beefing up enforcement against tax evaders at home who cost the Treasury $600 billion in revenues last year alone.
"After all, the United States cannot be a credible voice for free and fair government abroad if at the same time we allow the wealthy to break our laws with impunity," she said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- Treasury
- United States
- The U.S. Treasury Department
- Janet Yellen
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities, oil prices, U.S. Treasury yields all drop on COVID variant fears
U.S. Treasury says it expects rental aid to reach $25-30 billion by year-end
U.S. Treasury expects rental aid to reach $25-30 billion by year-end
BRIEF-U.S. Treasury releases semi-annual currency report, no country labeled a manipulator
India exemplary in publishing its foreign exchange market intervention: US Treasury