NIA arrests Bihar man in terror funding case

The National Investigation Agency NIA has arrested one person in Bihars Gopalganj district in connection with a terror funding case, police said on Thursday.The agency recovered two laptops, six mobile phones and six SIM cards from the possession of Jaffar Abbas who was picked up from Manjhagadh police station area, Superintendent of Police Anand Kumar said.

PTI | Gopalganj | Updated: 09-12-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 23:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested one person in Bihar's Gopalganj district in connection with a terror funding case, police said on Thursday.

The agency recovered two laptops, six mobile phones and six SIM cards from the possession of Jaffar Abbas who was picked up from Manjhagadh police station area, Superintendent of Police Anand Kumar said. The NIA took him to New Delhi on transit remand.

"Sleuths of the NIA on Wednesday arrested Jaffar Abbas, a resident Pathra village in Gopalganj district in connection with a terror funding case,'' Kumar said. The NIA had intelligence inputs that Abbas was in touch with Pakistan-based militant outfits that are providing funds for carrying-out terror activities in India. "The local police had been keeping a close watch on the activities of Abbas for the last several days. The NIA had shared inputs about him with the district police,'' said the SP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

