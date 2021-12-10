Two foreigners held with 35 kg of heroin at Mumbai airport

The Air Intelligence Unit of the Mumbai Customs seized 35 kg of heroin worth around Rs 249 crore and held two foreign nationals at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here on Thursday, sources said.

The arrested persons included a woman traveler, they added.

The AIU had received a tip-off about an attempt to smuggle in heroin, sources said, adding that further probe was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)