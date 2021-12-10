Left Menu

Two foreigners held with 35 kg of heroin at Mumbai airport

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2021 00:04 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 00:04 IST
Two foreigners held with 35 kg of heroin at Mumbai airport
The Air Intelligence Unit of the Mumbai Customs seized 35 kg of heroin worth around Rs 249 crore and held two foreign nationals at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here on Thursday, sources said.

The arrested persons included a woman traveler, they added.

The AIU had received a tip-off about an attempt to smuggle in heroin, sources said, adding that further probe was on.

