Left Menu

Croatia can join border-free Schengen area, EU governments say

European Union governments agreed on Thursday for Croatia to join the bloc's passport-free Schengen travel area after Zagreb convinced Brussels that it was able to effectively manage its section of the bloc's external borders. The step for Croatia, which became an EU member in 2013 and also wants to join the single-currency euro zone, has long been a sensitive issue due to migration.

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2021 00:07 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 00:07 IST
Croatia can join border-free Schengen area, EU governments say

European Union governments agreed on Thursday for Croatia to join the bloc's passport-free Schengen travel area after Zagreb convinced Brussels that it was able to effectively manage its section of the bloc's external borders.

The step for Croatia, which became an EU member in 2013 and also wants to join the single-currency euro zone, has long been a sensitive issue due to migration. "Croatia is ready," European Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson told a news conference after agreement was reached among the bloc's interior ministers. The Commission had recommended Croatia's inclusion into Schengen in October 2019.

Some non-governmental groups say Zagreb has been over zealous in showing the EU it can stop undocumented migrants crossing into the bloc in order to join Schengen. Croatia is likely to benefit from increased tourism when border checks into the rest of the bloc are removed. Croatia acknowledged in October that its police officers had participated in a violent pushback of migrants on the border with Bosnia, denying them the right to request asylum in the EU.

It was not immediately clear exactly when Croatia will join the Schengen zone, which is seen as one of the EU's biggest achievements underpinning an increasingly integrated and united Europe. While unhindered movement has allowed citizens to live and work across EU borders, the COVID-19 pandemic has restricted many freedoms in travel. The Schengen zone has 26 members, including non-EU nations Switzerland and Norway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan
2
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
3
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021