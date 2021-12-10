Left Menu

Current Tunisian constitution no longer valid, presidency says

Updated: 10-12-2021 00:12 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 00:12 IST
The Tunisian presidency said on Thursday the political problem in Tunisia today stemmed from the current 2014 constitution which was no longer valid.

"The way forward is to return to the people in a completely new and different way. There must be a legal solution based on the will and sovereignty of the people," the statement quoted president Kais Saied as saying.

