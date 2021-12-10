Left Menu

NBA-Warriors' Curry urges passage of voting rights bill

"We've got some work to do," Curry said in a video released on Thursday by the National Basketball Social Justice Coalition and elections reform group RepresentUs. "We need everyone to call their senators and tell them you want to see the Freedom to Vote Act passed so that we all can make our voices heard," the three-time NBA champion and two-time league MVP added.

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2021 00:32 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 00:28 IST
NBA-Warriors' Curry urges passage of voting rights bill
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Golden State Warriors' guard Stephen Curry said he is on "team democracy" and urged the public to rally lawmakers in support of the Freedom to Vote Act, which is being blocked by Senate Republicans. Democrats have repeatedly failed to advance the voting rights legislation in the U.S. Senate because the measure does not have the 60 votes needed to overcome a procedural blocking maneuver known as a filibuster.

Nineteen states have enacted 33 different laws that make it harder for citizens to vote in the wake of the historically large turnout in the 2020 election, according to the Brennan Center for Justice. "We've got some work to do," Curry said in a video released on Thursday by the National Basketball Social Justice Coalition and elections reform group RepresentUs.

"We need everyone to call their senators and tell them you want to see the Freedom to Vote Act passed so that we all can make our voices heard," the three-time NBA champion and two-time league MVP added. The National Basketball Association and WNBA were active in turning out the vote in the 2020 election, with 23 franchises utilizing their facilities as polling sites and ballot-drop locations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan
2
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
3
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021