Truck hits actress' car in Bengal; no casualty

Updated: 10-12-2021 00:40 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 00:40 IST
Actress-turned Trinamool Congress leader Sayantika Banerjee had a close shave on Thursday after a truck hit her car in Paschim Bardhaman district, party sources said.

She was travelling to Kolkata from Bankura when the accident happened. Though the vehicle was damaged, she escaped unhurt.

She then decided to go back to Bankura, the party sources said.

The truck which hit her vehicle was seized, and its driver detained, police sources in Paschim Bardhaman district said.

