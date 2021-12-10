U.S. envoy says ready to hold direct negotiations with Iran - Al Jazeera TV
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 10-12-2021 00:58 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 00:58 IST
U.S. Special envoy for Iran Robert Malley told Al Jazeera TV on Thursday that the United States was ready to hold direct negotiations with the Iranians on Tehran's nuclear program, calling it the best solution to such a complicated issue.
Malley added that Iran did not present constructive proposals during previous negotiations and even retracted compromises it had made before.
