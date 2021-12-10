Ukrainian president Zelenskiy holding talks with Biden, adviser says
Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2021 00:58 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 00:58 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was holding talks with U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday, an adviser in Zelenskiy's office said.
The two men spoke as Russia kept up a barrage of hostile rhetoric towards Ukraine and compared the crisis there to the most dangerous moment of the Cold War.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
COLUMN-No shock and awe after U.S.-led emergency oil release: Kemp
U.S. puts Chinese firms helping military on trade blacklist
China says strongly opposes U.S. sanctions against Chinese companies
U.S. should not have any illusions about Taiwan, says China
China says strongly opposes U.S. sanctions against Chinese companies