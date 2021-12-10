VW to pay $3.5 million to resolve Illinois diesel lawsuit
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-12-2021 01:20 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 01:20 IST
- Country:
- United States
Volkswagen's U.S. unit will pay $3.5 million to resolve a lawsuit by the state of Illinois against the German automaker for tampering with vehicle emissions controls in diesel vehicles.
Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Volkswagen's bid to avoid lawsuits filed by officials in Utah, Florida and Ohio seeking damages stemming from the German automaker's diesel emissions cheating scandal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Volkswagen
- Illinois
- U.S.
- Ohio
- Utah
- German
- Florida
- U.S. Supreme Court
Advertisement
ALSO READ
COLUMN-No shock and awe after U.S.-led emergency oil release: Kemp
U.S. puts Chinese firms helping military on trade blacklist
China says strongly opposes U.S. sanctions against Chinese companies
U.S. should not have any illusions about Taiwan, says China
China says strongly opposes U.S. sanctions against Chinese companies