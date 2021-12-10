VW to pay $3.5 million to resolve Illinois diesel lawsuit

Volkswagen's U.S. unit will pay $3.5 million to resolve a lawsuit by the state of Illinois against the German automaker for tampering with vehicle emissions controls in diesel vehicles.

Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Volkswagen's bid to avoid lawsuits filed by officials in Utah, Florida and Ohio seeking damages stemming from the German automaker's diesel emissions cheating scandal.

