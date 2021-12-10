Left Menu

Mock drill conducted at Kochi airport to prevent transmission of radiological materials

A mock drill was conducted on Thursday to test the efficiency of the security forces in preventing the transmission of radiological materials at Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) in Kerala.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 10-12-2021 01:36 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 01:36 IST
Mock drill conducted at Kochi airport to prevent transmission of radiological materials
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A mock drill was conducted on Thursday to test the efficiency of the security forces in preventing the transmission of radiological materials at Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) in Kerala.

Speaking to ANI, ACK Nair, CIAL Director said, "This mock drill has been conducted to check the efficacy of detecting the radiological material at our airport. We planned the mock drill in such a way that import consignments have come to the cargo."

"After clearing, when the import consignments were exiting through the cargo, the radiological vehicle monitoring system was alerted. So, immediately the exercise started. And all the concerned agencies, airport operating team, fire and CISF team, state police, state fire force, have been alerted," Nair said.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan
3
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021