Tamil Nadu Chopper crash: Naik Gursewak Singh's family express grief over his demise

After Naik Gursewak Singh lost his life in the Tamil Nadu chopper crash on Wednesday, his family in the Tarn Taran district of Punjab expressed grief over his demise. Speaking to ANI, Jaspreet Kaur, Singh's wife said, "Gurvesak used to have a conversation with me via video call every day. He called us on December 7 and asked about everyone. That was our last conversation. He went back for his duty after spending some time with us in October. He loved everyone a lot."

Meanwhile, Kabal Singh, Gursevak's father also said that Singh used to call him every day and ask about his health. "He used to call me every day and ask about my health. I used to worry about him and about his health. Who will call me now?" Kabal Singh said. Gurbaj Singh, head of Dode Sodhian village in Tarn Taran district said, "He belongs to a poor family and was recruited in the sports quota. I wish the government will assure the job security to his younger brother."

Hari Singh, a neighbour of Gursevak Singh said that Singh was a good human. "He was a good person and used to make everyone happy around him. It's an honour for our village that someone from our village was engaged with the senior officer of the Army," the neighbour said. The head of Khalda police station said that the preparations for his funeral are going on and the last rites will take place on Friday.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh and nine other Armed Forces personnel including the Air Force helicopter crew were killed in the helicopter crashed around noon on Wednesday shortly after it took off from the Air Force base in Sulur, Coimbatore, for Wellington in the Nilgiri Hills. (ANI)

