U.S. slams Myanmar military over 'credible' reports soldiers killed 11 people

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday that the United States was "outraged" by reports that Myanmar soldiers rounded up and killed 11 people https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/myanmar-soldiers-accused-killing-11-after-charred-remains-found-2021-12-08 in the northwestern region of Sagaing after their charred remains were discovered in a village. Video footage purporting to show the burned bodies was circulated on social media and images were published by some media including the Myanmar Now news portal.

"We are outraged by credible and sickening reports that the Burmese military bound 11 villagers, including children, in northwest Burma and burned them alive," Price said.

