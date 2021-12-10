Left Menu

Zelenskiy, Biden discussed security and financial support for Ukraine, Kyiv says

The leaders of Ukraine and the United States discussed ways to provide security, financial and political support to Ukraine during a phone call on Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said in a statement.

Zelenskiy also told U.S. President Joe Biden that Ukraine had "clear proposals" of how to unblock the peace process in the eastern Donbass region, the statement said.

Zelenskiy and Biden spoke as Russia kept up a barrage of hostile rhetoric towards Ukraine and compared the crisis there to the most dangerous moment of the Cold War as Russia waited for Biden to invite it to possible talks with NATO countries.

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

