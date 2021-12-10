Ukraine says Russia rejects new ceasefire proposals and prisoner swaps
Ukrainian authorities said Russia on Thursday rejected a series of measures proposed by Kyiv to impose a new ceasefire in eastern Ukraine, including prisoner swaps, reopening a checkpoint and expanding a joint communications centre.
Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of blocking the peace process in Ukraine's eastern Donbass region, where Ukrainian troops have battled Russian-backed forces in a conflict since 2014.
"Unfortunately, all initiatives of the Ukrainian side were rejected by the Russian Federation under contrived pretexts," said a statement by Ukraine's delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), which also includes Russia and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).
ALSO READ
Kyiv warns Russia that any attack on Ukraine would be costly
Ukraine Foreign chief warns Russia of costly consequences for any aggressive action
WRAPUP 2-In Russia-Ukraine faceoff, both sides stage combat drills
Russia has not turned its back on E. Ukraine peace talks - foreign ministry
Russian aggression against Ukraine should lead to EU sanctions - Merkel