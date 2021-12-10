Nicaragua breaks ties with Taiwan, switches allegiance to Beijing

Nicaragua on Thursday broke its longstanding diplomatic ties with Taiwan, switching allegiance to Beijing in a recognition of the Chinese Communist party's One China policy.

"The People's Republic of China is the only legitimate government that represents all of China and Taiwan is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory," Nicaragua's foreign ministry said in a statement issued in Spanish and English. "The government of the Republic of Nicaragua today breaks diplomatic relations with Taiwan and ceases to have any contact or official relationship," it added.

