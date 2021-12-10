Left Menu

YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy meets PM Modi, discusses issues relating to Andhra

Rajya Sabha MP and YSRCP leader Vijayasai Reddy V met PM Modi and held a detailed discussion on issues relating to Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

YSRCP leader Vijayasai Reddy V met PM Modi (Photo/ Vijayasai Reddy's Twitter handle). Image Credit: ANI
"The Hon'ble PM Sri @NarendraModi was gracious enough to give me an appointment today to discuss important issues of the State of Andhra Pradesh, which the @YSRCPartyhas been raising in the Winter Session of the Parliament. Had a detailed discussion on all pending issues," Reddy tweeted.

The winter session of Parliament began on November 29 and would conclude on December 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

