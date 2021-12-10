Left Menu

U.S. committed to Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-12-2021 04:46 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 04:46 IST
U.S. committed to Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity -White House
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden, in a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday, spoke about the United States' "unwavering" commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and said diplomacy was the best way to resolve conflict with Russia.

"President Biden voiced the deep concerns of the United States and our European allies about Russia's aggressive actions towards Ukraine and made clear that the U.S. and our allies would respond with strong economic and other measures in the event of a further military intervention," the White House said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan
3
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
4
NASA''s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

NASA''s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021