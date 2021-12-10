Left Menu

Two arrested for smuggling 'whale vomit' in Maharashtra

Crime Branch of Pimpri Chinchwad Police arrested two persons on Wednesday for allegedly smuggling Ambergris, or "whale vomit" worth more than Rs 1.1 crore.

ANI | Pimpri Chinchwad (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-12-2021 04:53 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 04:53 IST
visual from the spot. Image Credit: ANI
Acting on a tip-off that a person was coming to an area near Moshi toll booth to sell ambergris, the police team set up a trap and arrested both accused red-handed. The accused have been identified as John Sunil Sathe and Ajit Hukumchand Bagmar. Both are residents of Nashik.

An FIR was registered in Bhosari MIDC police under sections of the wildlife protection act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

