Biden made no concessions in call with Putin -U.S. official
U.S. President Joe Biden made no concessions to Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call this week about a Russian military buildup on Ukraine's border, a senior U.S. administration official said on Thursday. Biden held separate calls on Thursday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Central European NATO allies to discuss his conversation with Putin.
The U.S. official said Biden made clear to the NATO allies his commitment to the treaty's Article 5, a provision that means an attack against one ally is considered an attack against all of them.
