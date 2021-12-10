Left Menu

Biden made no concessions in call with Putin -U.S. official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-12-2021 05:07 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 05:07 IST
Biden made no concessions in call with Putin -U.S. official
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden made no concessions to Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call this week about a Russian military buildup on Ukraine's border, a senior U.S. administration official said on Thursday. Biden held separate calls on Thursday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Central European NATO allies to discuss his conversation with Putin.

The U.S. official said Biden made clear to the NATO allies his commitment to the treaty's Article 5, a provision that means an attack against one ally is considered an attack against all of them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan
3
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
4
NASA''s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

NASA''s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021