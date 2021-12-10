Left Menu

Jharkhand to bring anti-mob lynching bill

Jharkhand government is prepping up to introduce a bill preventing mob lynching.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 10-12-2021 05:45 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 05:45 IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand government is prepping up to introduce a bill preventing mob lynching. The draft of the 'Prevention of Lynching' bill has been prepared. It is likely to be introduced in the winter session of the state legislative Assembly.

Speaking to ANI, Jharkhand Minority Affairs Minister Hafizul Hasan said, "This is for all. Making of the law is underway... The law is to stop such incidents like mob lynching in future and give a sense of fear to those who commit such crimes. This fear was very less in previous) government. Such incidents will go down after this law is enforced." The bill seeks stringent punishment for those found guilty of mob lynching. The bill has the provision of sentencing rigorous life imprisonment to the death penalty for the convict.

The bill has also the provision of a fine of not less than Rs 10 lakh in the event of the death of the victim. Notably, the Legislative Assemblies of West Bengal and Rajasthan have already passed a similar kind of bill. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

