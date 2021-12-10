Left Menu

Migrant caravan brings highway in central Mexico to stand still

Other migrants were seen asking Mexico's National Guard security force for food, water or safe passage. Within recent days, dozens of migrants were sent from the poor southern border city Tapachula to Puebla as Mexican migration authorities attempted to dismantle an improvised camp and head off potential caravans of migrants walking north.

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2021 06:32 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 06:32 IST
Migrant caravan brings highway in central Mexico to stand still

Hundreds of migrants walking towards Mexico City on Thursday brought traffic to a halt at an important highway connecting the capital and the central state of Puebla, a Reuters witness and a local authority said.

Migrants, many traveling with children, walked between autos and trucks and some even laid down to rest, a Reuters witness said. They had left the San Martin Texmelucan municipality in Puebla earlier on Thursday. "My son fainted, we don't have food, we don't have water," one mother, who declined to give her name, said in a video shared on social media. Other migrants were seen asking Mexico's National Guard security force for food, water or safe passage.

Within recent days, dozens of migrants were sent from the poor southern border city Tapachula to Puebla as Mexican migration authorities attempted to dismantle an improvised camp and head off potential caravans of migrants walking north. It was not clear if the migrants trekking on the highway were part of the group that had been transported by migration officials.

Under pressure to stem the number of migrants crossing the territory on their way north towards the border with the United States, the Mexican government has promised migrants humanitarian visas and transportation to other cities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan
3
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
4
NASA''s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

NASA''s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021