China, Nicaragua hold talks in city of Tianjin following Taiwan break
Government representatives from China and Nicaragua began talks in the city of Tianjin on Friday, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported on Friday.
A video published online by the channel Friday morning showed Nicaraguan finance minister Ivan Acosta, two sons of President Daniel Ortega, and vice president Rosario Murillo meeting with Chinese officials. The meeting comes shortly after Nicaragua announced it would sever formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan.
The Latin American country's break leaves Taiwan with 14 formal diplomatic allies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Nicaraguan
- Chinese
- Taiwan
- Daniel Ortega
- CCTV
- Latin American
- Rosario Murillo
- Nicaragua
- Tianjin
ALSO READ
SC orders unhindered coverage by print & electronic media of Tripura municipal polls as polling booths don’t have CCTV cameras.
India willing to supply Covishield, Covaxin: Mandaviya to Latin American, Caribbean envoys
Delhi becomes no 1 city in world in terms of CCTV coverage per sq km: Arvind Kejriwal
CCTV cameras installed in 4,934 coaches, 838 stations: Railway Ministry in LS
2.75 lakh CCTV cameras have been installed in Delhi since AAP formed government: CM Arvind Kejriwal.